Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (CDR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 19.52 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Cedar Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 41.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cedar Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -216.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Cedar Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

CDR stock opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. Cedar Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

In related news, Director Darcy Morris sold 107,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $3,080,058.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,493 shares in the company, valued at $71,723.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 175.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 78,776 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 160.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 70,839 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $2,841,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $952,000. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

