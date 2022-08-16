CCA Industries (CAWW) and Its Peers Financial Contrast

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Rating) is one of 25 public companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare CCA Industries to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for CCA Industries and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCA Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A CCA Industries Competitors 121 931 964 23 2.44

As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 18.18%. Given CCA Industries’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CCA Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

CCA Industries has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCA Industries’ competitors have a beta of 38.69, meaning that their average stock price is 3,769% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CCA Industries and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CCA Industries $13.84 million -$600,000.00 -15.00 CCA Industries Competitors $3.92 billion $335.28 million 35.67

CCA Industries’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CCA Industries. CCA Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares CCA Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCA Industries -5.03% N/A N/A CCA Industries Competitors 2.01% 37.17% 6.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.4% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of CCA Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CCA Industries competitors beat CCA Industries on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About CCA Industries

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; medicated topical and shave gels under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand and; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe. The company markets its products to drug, food, and mass-merchandise retail chains; warehouse clubs; and wholesale beauty-aids through independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through Internet. CCA Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Lyndhurst, New Jersey.

