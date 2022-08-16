Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth $2,815,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $119.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.65.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.14.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

