Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Short Interest Update

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 297,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CATY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,489. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.65. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 12.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,136,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $247,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,755.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,964 shares in the company, valued at $10,136,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $999,080 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 37,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 45,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Recommended Stories

