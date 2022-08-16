Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Viewpoint Capital Management LLC

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for 2.0% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Caterpillar by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after buying an additional 1,373,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,940,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,419,000 after buying an additional 268,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,103,021,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,607,000 after buying an additional 643,392 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $195.99 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The stock has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.85.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.40%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.