Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 104,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NI. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.38. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.85.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Edward Jones upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NiSource to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

