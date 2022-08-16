Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 27,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,095,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,908,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.43.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Irene Becklund sold 19,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $96,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,717 shares in the company, valued at $68,585. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Irene Becklund sold 19,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $96,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,585. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jules A. Maltz bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $9.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $113.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.89 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.