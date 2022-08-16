Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) by 168.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,792,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FAN opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.37. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59.

About First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

