Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 11,664 Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,664 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWN. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 196,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,886,000 after acquiring an additional 93,896 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 1,954.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 95,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 91,062 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 450,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,079,000 after purchasing an additional 28,459 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 30,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 18,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $845,000.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWN stock opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average of $39.28. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $54.01.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

