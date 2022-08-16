Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.55 Million in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,876 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,445 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of LPX stock opened at $59.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.28. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.65.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.19). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 94.18%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Featured Stories

