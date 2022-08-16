Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $43.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.56. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

