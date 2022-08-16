Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 144.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CME. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Trading Down 0.2 %

CME Group stock opened at $202.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.78 and a 200-day moving average of $218.49. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.