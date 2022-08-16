Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.74 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in Novartis by 1.8% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 325,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,584,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 133,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Novartis by 15.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS opened at $85.38 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $188.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.62.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

