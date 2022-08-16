Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $271,000 Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,515 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the first quarter worth about $654,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Block by 41.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 40,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after buying an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Block by 37.0% during the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in Block by 10,035.2% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 47,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after buying an additional 47,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter worth about $612,000. 54.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Block alerts:

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $86.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.29. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $276.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total value of $2,651,672.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,890,038.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total value of $2,651,672.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,890,038.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $716,496.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,689.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,815 shares of company stock valued at $26,341,162 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Block from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Block from $150.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Block from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Block from $188.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.34.

Block Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.