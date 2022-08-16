Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Mplx by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 54,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Mplx by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 7.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 160,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPLX. Raymond James upped their target price on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of MPLX opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.94. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Mplx had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 90.10%.

About Mplx

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading

