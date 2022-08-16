Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital One Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.42. The firm has a market cap of $149.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Robert W. Baird downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

