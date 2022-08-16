Cat Token Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (CAT)

Cat Token (CAT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Cat Token has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $992.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cat Token has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One Cat Token coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000735 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000324 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00022518 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00251816 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000706 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000979 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Cat Token Profile

Cat Token (CRYPTO:CAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com.

Cat Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

