Cartesi Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15.65 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $110.00 million and $15.65 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
Cartesi Coin Profile
Cartesi’s genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 608,271,270 coins. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io.
Buying and Selling Cartesi
