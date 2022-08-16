Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAQ remained flat at $9.90 on Tuesday. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,939. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $9.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTAQ. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,991,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,030 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 780,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after buying an additional 538,272 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $2,788,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $2,709,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $2,455,000. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

