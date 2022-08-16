Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.9 %

Cardinal Health stock opened at $69.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.24. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $71.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,108,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,098,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,667,000 after purchasing an additional 84,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.