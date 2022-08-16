Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 358,500 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 394,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.10. 228,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,765. Capricor Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 5.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Capricor Therapeutics

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Capricor Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

In related news, Director David B. Musket sold 28,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $106,370.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,056.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David B. Musket sold 28,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $106,370.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,056.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Musket sold 17,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $78,921.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,962 shares in the company, valued at $181,871.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

