Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-$2.45 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion-$1.65 billion. Capri also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.55 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPRI shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered Capri from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Price Performance

NYSE:CPRI opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. Capri has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.89.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Capri will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Capri

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 352,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after buying an additional 191,862 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Capri by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 131,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 71,165 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Capri by 276.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 197,100 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Capri by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 34,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.