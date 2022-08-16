Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Short Interest Up 13.7% in July

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 7,030,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Capri Stock Up 3.0 %

CPRI stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.54. 63,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.29. Capri has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.89. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.27.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Capri

Capri announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Capri

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Capri by 624.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Capri from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

