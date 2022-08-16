Capital Planning Advisors LLC Takes Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 184,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 13,266 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,654,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,529 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 52,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,088,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,165,000 after purchasing an additional 548,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MUFG shares. StockNews.com lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

