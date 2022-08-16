Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 230,437 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,437 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKF opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $55.28.

