Capital Planning Advisors LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $69.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $63.26 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

