Capital Planning Advisors LLC Buys 182 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 87,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 21,345 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,459,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,768,000 after buying an additional 238,114 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $65.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.