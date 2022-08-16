Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target Lowered to C$234.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$235.00 to C$234.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canadian Tire to a buy rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canadian Tire from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$203.00 to C$208.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$213.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$234.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $222.22.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire Trading Up 0.1 %

CDNAF stock opened at $127.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.94. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of $122.26 and a 1-year high of $157.18.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.