Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Sets New 12-Month High at $105.50

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$105.50 and last traded at C$105.28, with a volume of 753283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$104.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$100.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$102.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$99.27.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$94.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$94.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29.

Canadian Pacific Railway Announces Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.16 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Pacific Railway

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Pamela Lynne Arpin sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.40, for a total transaction of C$242,697.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$468,804.60. In other news, Senior Officer Pamela Lynne Arpin sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.40, for a total transaction of C$242,697.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$468,804.60. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 26,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.54, for a total value of C$2,611,452.89. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,425 shares of company stock worth $7,925,898.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.