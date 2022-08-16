Campion Asset Management Sells 1,234 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Campion Asset Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.2% of Campion Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,513.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 646,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,009,000 after buying an additional 632,226 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 74,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 86,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 24,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 396,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.30. The stock had a trading volume of 410,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,269,236. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.