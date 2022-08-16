Campion Asset Management Has $1.03 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Campion Asset Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Campion Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $970,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 138,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,007,000 after purchasing an additional 26,910 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $895,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 71,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $160.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,593. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $139.96 and a one year high of $171.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

