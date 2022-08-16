Campion Asset Management Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Campion Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.77. The stock had a trading volume of 99,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,634,995. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $236.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

