Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Camping World to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Camping World Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. Camping World has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $46.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.79.

Camping World Announces Dividend

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.21. Camping World had a return on equity of 87.92% and a net margin of 3.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Camping World will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. Camping World’s payout ratio is 47.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 38,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Camping World by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 43.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 109,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 33,193 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 120.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 13,223 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the second quarter worth approximately $7,179,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Camping World by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

