Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 25,047 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,091. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.22 and a 200 day moving average of $103.10. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

