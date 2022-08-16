Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 61,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,000. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for 3.2% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 714,285.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,000,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,717,000 after purchasing an additional 62,453 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,695,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 178,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,531,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

BATS ITA traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.54. 244,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.91.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.