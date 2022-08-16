Callisto Network Trading Up 17.4% Over Last 7 Days (CLO)

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $9.21 million and $19,560.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,875.62 or 0.07806572 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00170548 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000141 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 69.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

