Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

NYSE:ELY opened at $24.55 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.31.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Callaway Golf news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 22,500 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $518,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 599,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,808,355.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 117.9% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 110.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

