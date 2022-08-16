Callan Capital LLC Sells 152 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Callan Capital LLC cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 434,898 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $87,932,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.63.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LOW opened at $206.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.23%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

