Callan Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Callan Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,104 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,795 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $124.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $226.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

