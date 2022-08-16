Callan Capital LLC Makes New $296,000 Investment in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 565,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 42,959 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PXH opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $23.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average is $19.74.

