Callan Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,691,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,443 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Bank of The West grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 75,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 75,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,354 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.25. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $39.82.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.