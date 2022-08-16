Callan Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth about $623,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,529,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSXMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.