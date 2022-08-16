California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) and Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Head to Head Survey

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) and California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Exterran and California First Leasing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exterran -11.16% -45.59% -6.55% California First Leasing N/A 13.23% 12.48%

Risk & Volatility

Exterran has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California First Leasing has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exterran 0 1 0 0 2.00 California First Leasing 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Exterran and California First Leasing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.7% of Exterran shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Exterran shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of California First Leasing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exterran and California First Leasing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exterran $630.24 million 0.25 -$112.71 million N/A N/A California First Leasing $51.10 million 3.37 $36.23 million N/A N/A

California First Leasing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exterran.

Summary

California First Leasing beats Exterran on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions. The company also sells parts and components; and provides operation, maintenance, repair, overhaul, upgrade, startup and commissioning, and reconfiguration services. In addition, it designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and installs equipment used in the treating and processing of crude oil, natural gas, natural gas compression packages, and water treatment, including cryogenic plants, mechanical refrigeration and dew point control plants, condensate stabilizers, wellheads, gatherings, residue and high pressure natural gas compression equipment, water treatment equipment, integrated power generation, and skid-mounted production packages for onshore and offshore production facilities. Further, the company sells custom-engineered and built-to-specification natural gas and oil processing and treating equipment; and skid-mounted natural gas compression equipment and pre-engineered compressor units. It serves integrated oil and natural gas companies, national energy companies, and independent oil and natural gas producers, as well as oil and natural gas processors, gatherers, and pipeline operators. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About California First Leasing

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

