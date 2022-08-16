CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Craig Hallum

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CalAmp Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98. CalAmp has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $11.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

CalAmp ( NASDAQ:CAMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $64.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.56 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 20.41% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. Analysts expect that CalAmp will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director B. Riley Asset Management, Llc purchased 107,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $438,954.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,189,159 shares in the company, valued at $8,931,768.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director B. Riley Asset Management, Llc acquired 107,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $438,954.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,189,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,931,768.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner acquired 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 467,487 shares of company stock worth $2,002,521. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CalAmp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 307.7% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 71,802 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 54,191 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 98,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 67,679 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 330,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,958,000. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.