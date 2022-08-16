Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Short Interest Up 5.5% in July

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the July 15th total of 4,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 703,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 12.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CALM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CALM traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.85. The stock had a trading volume of 631,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,055. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average is $49.39. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $59.95. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of -0.09.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.75. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is presently 110.70%.

Institutional Trading of Cal-Maine Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 986.3% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.