Cajutel (CAJ) Price Tops $4.93

Cajutel (CAJ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Cajutel coin can now be bought for $4.93 or 0.00020631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cajutel has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. Cajutel has a market cap of $6.66 million and $2,654.00 worth of Cajutel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00036998 BTC.

Cajutel Profile

Cajutel’s total supply is 1,780,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,389 coins. Cajutel’s official Twitter account is @cajutel and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cajutel’s official website is cajutel.io. The Reddit community for Cajutel is /r/cajutel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cajutel

