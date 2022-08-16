Bytom (BTM) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Bytom has a market cap of $21.65 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000354 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00021751 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.84 or 0.00256265 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000737 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000987 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,764,837,769 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bytom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

