Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) shares fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $7.88. 49,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,125,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BFLY. Cowen reduced their target price on Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Butterfly Network Stock Down 5.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84.

Insider Transactions at Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network ( NYSE:BFLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 159.44% and a negative return on equity of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $19.22 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Butterfly Network news, insider Darius Shahida sold 16,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $51,099.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 676,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,643.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Butterfly Network

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 500.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 61.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

