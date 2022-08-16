Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Zenyatta Capital Management LP

Zenyatta Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,932,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,166,000 after acquiring an additional 42,803 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,518,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,452,000 after buying an additional 72,076 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bunge by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,214,000 after buying an additional 1,059,920 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Bunge by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,991,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,970,000 after acquiring an additional 99,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bunge by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,312,000 after acquiring an additional 21,523 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BG traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $99.53. 5,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,195. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $73.15 and a one year high of $128.40.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. Bunge’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet cut Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.