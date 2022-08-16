Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Bunge has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Bunge has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bunge to earn $11.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Bunge Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE BG opened at $100.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. Bunge has a 12 month low of $73.15 and a 12 month high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bunge

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. Bunge’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bunge will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth $74,642,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bunge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,996,000 after acquiring an additional 536,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bunge by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,182,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,059,000 after acquiring an additional 249,813 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge by 236.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after purchasing an additional 193,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BG. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

